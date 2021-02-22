DDD Partners LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 67,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after buying an additional 778,431 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after buying an additional 518,063 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after buying an additional 386,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after buying an additional 315,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.29 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.