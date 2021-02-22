DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Rayonier Advanced Materials accounts for approximately 5.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $27,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 276,105 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

NYSE RYAM opened at $8.70 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $551.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.