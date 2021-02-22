Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock remained flat at $$12.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

