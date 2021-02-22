Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Daimler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

