Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €83.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

DAI stock opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €67.60 ($79.53). The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,317.93.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.