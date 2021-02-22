DA Davidson Weighs in on Valmont Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Separately, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $231.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.04. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $236.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 94.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

