Curt R. Hartman Sells 15,000 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $121.44 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,036.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

