CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report $208.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.83 million and the lowest is $202.20 million. CURO Group reported sales of $280.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $903.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $947.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of CURO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 13,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 3.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,138,296 shares of company stock valued at $32,838,026 over the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

