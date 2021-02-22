Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 167,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,005,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 54,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $246.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.