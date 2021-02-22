Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

