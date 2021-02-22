Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Ecolab by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $208.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.40 and a 200 day moving average of $207.51. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.