Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.70 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Optas LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $149.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

