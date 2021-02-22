Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 27,334 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3,113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock worth $13,515,331. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

