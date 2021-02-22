Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,358 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

NYSE PKG opened at $134.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

