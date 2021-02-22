Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $370.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCRN. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

