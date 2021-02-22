Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective increased by Pivotal Research from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.30.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in Crocs by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,779,000 after buying an additional 251,072 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Crocs by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after buying an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,290,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.