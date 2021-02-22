Critical Comparison: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) versus Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Lexington Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 3 1 0 2.25 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.31%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Lexington Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.49 $370,000.00 $1.41 4.57 Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 9.28 $279.91 million $0.80 13.65

Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexington Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -19.42% -17.78% -3.30% Lexington Realty Trust 49.72% 9.57% 4.87%

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.