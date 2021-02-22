Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

