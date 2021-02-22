Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 110,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,770. Kering has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

