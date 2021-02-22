Credit Suisse Group Raises Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $80.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Shares of DAVA opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endava by 890.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

