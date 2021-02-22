Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Underperform

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE PBR opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949,564 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,159,000. Emso Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.1% in the third quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,360,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,495 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,928,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,821 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

