Credit Suisse Group Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Applied Materials stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $219,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

