Cred (LBA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.48 or 0.00749810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00040477 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00061907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00038501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.35 or 0.04381704 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

