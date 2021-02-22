Cream Price Up 157.4% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 132.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Cream has traded 157.4% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $72,119.52 and approximately $179.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,284.12 or 0.99602965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00036176 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00492912 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.07 or 0.00815141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00278924 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00145410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002173 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

