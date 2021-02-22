Cowen Initiates Coverage on Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CLNY stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

