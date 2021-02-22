CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $1,500,749.15 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,500,749.15.

CRVL stock opened at $104.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CorVel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CorVel by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CorVel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CorVel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CorVel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

