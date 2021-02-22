CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

