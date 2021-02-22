CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

CoreLogic stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

