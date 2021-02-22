Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:CSW.A opened at C$16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 1-year low of C$13.46 and a 1-year high of C$18.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$478.28 million and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.28.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

