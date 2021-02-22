Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.
Shares of TSE:CSW.A opened at C$16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 1-year low of C$13.46 and a 1-year high of C$18.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$478.28 million and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.28.
Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile
