Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.42

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 2285452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $838.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,916 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

