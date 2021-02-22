Constellation Market Cap Achieves $35.29 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $35.29 million and $2.22 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00057687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.85 or 0.00768599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00041403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019631 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00038789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

