Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,556 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $431.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

