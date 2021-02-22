Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,569 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,783,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 906,116 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

