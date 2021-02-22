Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,806,450.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$55,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$46,750.00.

TSE CMG opened at C$6.52 on Monday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.42 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.28. The firm has a market cap of C$523.46 million and a PE ratio of 22.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

