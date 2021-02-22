Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
ELP stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.
