Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

ELP stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,029,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 97,234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 283,226 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

