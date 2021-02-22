Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 167.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $46.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

