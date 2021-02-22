Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerzbank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.