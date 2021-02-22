Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.16

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 30551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

