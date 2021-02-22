Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

