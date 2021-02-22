Comerica Bank Sells 14,668 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Green Plains by 171.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

GPRE stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

