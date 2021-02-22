Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Water ETF worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.