Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $18,354,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $17,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 481.60, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,305 shares of company stock worth $7,492,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

