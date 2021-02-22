Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.34.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

