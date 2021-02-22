Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 221.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Mercury General by 237.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MCY opened at $57.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.31%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

