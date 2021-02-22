Comerica Bank Buys 675 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG opened at $71.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $71.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

