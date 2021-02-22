Comerica Bank Buys 586 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 505,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNP opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

