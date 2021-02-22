Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $87,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

