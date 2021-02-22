Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.01

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 3390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. Research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

