Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CHRS stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $928,944.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,817 shares of company stock worth $2,374,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

