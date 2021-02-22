Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Cognex were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 587,589 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2,555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 266,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 256,420 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

CGNX stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.98. 13,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,097. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.